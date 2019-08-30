UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends Mandate For Peacekeeping Force In Lebanon By Another Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:30 AM

UNSC Extends Mandate for Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon by Another Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The UN Security Council in a unanimous vote extended the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year and reiterated its call for a permanent ceasefire and long term solution to the tensions in the region.

"The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2485," Security Council President Joanna Wronecka said during the meeting on Thursday.

The Council also urged Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its army from northern Ghajar in coordination with UNIFIL, according to a statement posted on the UNSC website.

"Unanimously adopting resolution 2485 (2019), the Council condemned all violations of the Blue Line, both by air and ground, strongly calling upon all parties to respect the cessation of hostilities, to prevent any violation of the Blue Line and to respect it in its entirety, and to cooperate fully with the United Nations and UNIFIL," the statement said.

France, which led the drafting of the resolution, thanked the Security Council for its cooperation and underscored the importance of UNIFIL in a volatile region.

The United States joined the consensus but complained that UNIFIL has not been able to access Hezbollah sites. Hence, the US mission called for re-examining UNIFIL's troop strength and resource efficiency, according to the statement.

