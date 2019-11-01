UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends Mandate Of African Union Mission In Darfur For One More Year - President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the African Union - United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) for another year, UN Security Council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila said in a meeting on Thursday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Matjila said.

The draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom and Germany, extends the UNAMID mandate until October 31, 2020.

The mission is undergoing reconfiguration and will go through the process of an eventual drawdown.

According to the text of the resolution, the UN Security Council will decide on the future actions regarding the mission's drawdown and exit after March 31, 2020.

The resolution also stipulates that the UN Security Council will adopt a new document at the same time to further address the issue of UNAMID's presence in the region.

In June, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the mission intends to exit Darfur by June 30, 2020.

