UNSC Extends Sanctions on South Sudan for 1 More Year - Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution that renews the sanctions regime on South Sudan for another year.

The resolution, sponsored by the United States, "Decides to renew until 31 May 2021 the measures on arms imposed by paragraph 4 of resolution 2428 (2018), and reaffirms the provisions of paragraph 5 of resolution 2428," according to the text seen by Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations later in the day said in a statement it was not able to support the document that does not reflect the realities on the ground.

"Unfortunately, the draft was designed to further increase pressure on the South Sudanese authorities under human rights and humanitarian pretexts, despite the positive developments in political and security situation and significant progress in advancing the peace process in the country," the statement said.

The embargo was implemented in 2018 after years of violence, according to Human Rights Watch.