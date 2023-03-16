UNSC Extends UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan for 12 Months - President

The UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan for another 12 months, UN Security Council President and the Ambassador of Mozambique Pedro Comissario Afonso said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan for another 12 months, UN Security Council President and the Ambassador of Mozambique Pedro Comissario Afonso said on Thursday.

"Draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Afonso told the UN�Security Council.