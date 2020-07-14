UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends UN Mission To Support Hudaydah Agreement In Yemen For 1 Year - President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:42 PM

UNSC Extends UN Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement in Yemen for 1 Year - President

The UN Security Council voted unanimously in support of a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen for another year, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said in a meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The UN Security Council voted unanimously in support of a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen for another year, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said in a meeting on Tuesday.

"The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Heusgen, who presides with the UN Security Council in July, said.

Drafted by the United Kingdom, the resolution authorizes deploying of the UN mission until July 15, 2021 in order to monitor and facilitate the implementation of the Stockholm peace agreement signed by the rebel Houthi movement and the government of Yemen on December 13, 2018.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Despite the military support from a Saudi-led coalition, the government troops have failed to regain control over Houthi-controlled areas in the north. Separately, they have also faced an insurgency of the secessionist transitional council in the south.

