UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Fails To Adopt Resolution Reauthorizing Cross-Border Aid Deliveries Into Syria

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

UNSC Fails to Adopt Resolution Reauthorizing Cross-Border Aid Deliveries Into Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council were not able to reach an agreement and adopt resolution seeking to re-authorize the cross-border aid deliveries into northwestern Syria for another year, UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen said in a statement.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative votes of two permanent members of the Council," Heusgen said on Tuesday.

Russia and China used their veto powers to block the draft prepared by Belgium and Germany to preserve the UN mechanism, set to expire on July 10, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik. The draft advocated for keeping the two current border crossings - Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam - from Turkey.

Following the vote, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the permanent mission had already introduced a new resolution that aims to sustain the cross-border mechanism in Syria for six months, excluding the border crossing of Bab al-Salam.

"We produced our own text, which we circulated recently, and I hope that we can adopt it," Nebenzia said before the Security Council.

In a statement explaining the vote, the Russian Mission said that Bab al-Hawa border crossing, used for about 90 percent of UN deliveries to Idlib, will be sufficient to provide humanitarian assistance to all people need in Idlib.

The existing cross-border delivery mechanism that was established by the Security Council in 2014 as a temporary measure does not reflect the reality on the ground anymore, the statement also said.

With the transfer of northwestern territories under the control of Damascus and the progress reached in delivering aid from within the country, the council should return to providing assistance based on the respect for Syria's sovereignty and having obtained consent, the statement added.

In January, the Security Council reduced the number of border crossings from the initial four, including al-Ramtha from Jordan and al-Yarubiyah from Iraq, to only two checkpoints from Turkey.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey China Vote Iraq Damascus Germany Progress Idlib Belgium January July Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

3 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

4 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.