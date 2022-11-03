UrduPoint.com

UNSC Fails To Adopt Russian Resolution To Probe Military Bio-laboratories In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution of the Russian Federation on establishing a commission to investigate military biological activities in Ukraine.

Russia did not receive nine votes out of the 15-member body needed for the resolution to be adopted on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Federation submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for consideration. According to the document, the Security Council would decide "to form a commission consisting of all members of the Security Council to investigate the claims presented in the complaint of the Russian Federation against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with obligations under the Convention in the context of the activities of biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory."

