UNSC Fails To Adopt Statement Backing Russia-Turkey Agreement On Idlib - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The UN Security Council was unable to adopt a statement endorsing the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib due to an objection of a member state, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

"We briefed the Security Council on the agreements reached yesterday in Moscow.

Members of the Security Council to various extents took note and welcomed the agreement." Nebenzia said. "We wanted to have a press element by the [UN Security Council] President, a joint one, but due to the position of one delegation, it was not possible."

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

