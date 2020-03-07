UNSC Fails to Adopt Statement Backing Russia-Turkey Agreement on Idlib - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The UN Security Council was unable to adopt a statement endorsing the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib due to an objection of a member state, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

"We briefed the Security Council on the agreements reached yesterday in Moscow.

Members of the Security Council to various extents took note and welcomed the agreement." Nebenzia said. "We wanted to have a press element by the [UN Security Council] President, a joint one, but due to the position of one delegation, it was not possible."

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.