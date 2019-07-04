UNSC Fails to Agree on Statement Condemning Attack on Libyan Migrant Center - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) did not agree on issuing a statement condemning the airstrike attack on a migrant detention center in Tripoli, Libya, in which at least 44 people were killed, UN Security Council president for the month of July Gustavo Meza-Cuadro told reporters following the closed consultations on the situation in the country.

"We will condemn that, we have not agreed on an element for the press, maybe, we will have a press statement, but we are still discussing it," Meza Cuadro said on Wednesday.

Meza Cuadro said that "several" delegations agreed on the statement issued by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Wednesday, in which he condemned the attack and called for an independent investigation and accountability for those who carried out airstrikes on the civilian object.

The president added that the Security Council might reconvene to address Libya before the next scheduled meeting on July 29.

"There is an additional meeting on Libya on our program. If things evolve in a negative way, we will have another meeting before that," Meza Cuadro said.

The UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said earlier in the day that at least 44 people were killed and 130 severely injured as a result of an airstrike, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar, on the Tajoura migrant detention center.

On April 4, Haftar ordered his forces to begin an offensive on Tripoli. Most recently, the LNA's Air Force has conducted bombardments of positions of various armed groups in different districts of Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).