UNSC Five Leaders To Meet In Person When Situation With Coronavirus Allows - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:28 PM

UNSC Five Leaders to Meet in Person When Situation With Coronavirus Allows - Lavrov

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council will have an in-person summit as soon as the situation with the coronavirus allows, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The five permanent members of the UN Security Council will have an in-person summit as soon as the situation with the coronavirus allows, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We think it is crucial for the permanent UN Security Council to adhere to their commitment to the UN rules and hold a summit as soon as possible, this is an initiative of President [Vladimir] Putin, the summit that would be a chance to review all ways to improve global security while using the capacities of these five countries," Lavrov told the students of MGIMO, Russia's top diplomacy university.

"All members of the Five responded positively to the proposal of president Putin. I hope that, as I discussed recently with my partners, this summit will take place as soon as the situation with the coronavirus takes place. It must, of course, be held in person," the minister said.

