UNSC For First Time Demands Gaza Ceasefire As US Abstains
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:33 PM
After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire after the United States, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained
Drawing unusual applause in the often staid Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable ceasefire" and demands that fighter groups should free people seized on October 7.
Russia at the last minute objected to the removal of the word "permanent" ceasefire and called a vote, which failed to gain a passage.
The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member on the Security Council, with a diverse array of countries including Slovenia and Switzerland.
The United States has vetoed previous bids for a ceasefire but has shown growing frustration with Israel, including its stated plans to expand its military operation to the packed southern city of Rafah.
A change in tone towards its middle Eastern ally was seen Friday, when the United States put forward a resolution to recognize "the imperative" of an "immediate and sustained ceasefire."
But that text was blocked by Russia and China, which along with Arab states criticized it for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel halt its campaign in Gaza.
The United States had repeatedly blocked ceasefire resolutions as it attempts to walk a line between supporting Israel with military aid and voicing frustration with leader Benjamin Netanyahu as the civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip mounting.
Unlike Friday's text, the call for a ceasefire in the new resolution is not directly linked to ongoing talks, led by Qatar with support from the United States and Egypt, to halt fighting.
Israel has criticized the Security Council for previous resolutions.
The October 7 attack by the fighter group on Israel resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures. Israel's military campaign in response to eliminate fighter group, has killed more than 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Palestine territory.
The Security Council has been divided over the Israel-Gaza war since the October 7 attacks, only approving two of eight resolutions, which both mainly dealt with humanitarian aid.
And those resolutions seem to have had little effect on the ground, where UN personnel say Israel continues to block aid convoys as experts warn of looming famine.
