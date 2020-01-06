UrduPoint.com
UNSC Has No Plans To Convene Over Tensions Escalation In Middle East - UK Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:25 PM

The United Nations Security Council currently has no plans to convene a meeting to address the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jonathan Allen told reporters on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United Nations Security Council currently has no plans to convene a meeting to address the recent escalation of tensions in the middle East, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jonathan Allen told reporters on Monday.

"We have no plans to call any such meeting," Allen said when asked whether the Council would meet on the issue.

In the early hours of Friday, Iranian Quds Force commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump called the attack a pre-emptive, defensive strike, but on Sunday declared on Twitter that Washington would target up to "52 Iranian sites," including cultural ones, if further provoked. Trump said the targets represent the 52 US hostages taken by Iran in 1979. The Iranian leadership has called the operation that killed Soleimani a heinous crime and has vowed to take revenge.

