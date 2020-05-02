UNSC Has No Plans to Discuss Extension of Arms Embargo Against Iran in May - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The UN Security Council does not have plans yet to address a possible extension of the arms embargo imposed on Iran, Estonian Ambassador to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May Sven Jurgenson said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are in close contact with all the counterparts, including the United States. As far as I know, this is not something that is coming up in the month of May," Jurgenson said.

On April 26, US media reported, citing sources in the Trump administration, that the United States plans to either force an extension of the arms embargo - which is set to expire in October - or re-impose harsher sanctions against Iran.

A diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik earlier that a draft resolution has not been submitted at the UN Security Council seeking an extension of the arms embargo against Iran. However, the source also said that does not mean such a document may not be put on the table at any time.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik the arms embargo against Iran cannot be extended beyond October.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran tailored to bring the country's oil exports to zero. In response, Iran also discontinued its commitments under the nuclear agreement.