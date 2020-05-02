UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Has No Plans To Discuss Extension Of Arms Embargo Against Iran In May - President

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

UNSC Has No Plans to Discuss Extension of Arms Embargo Against Iran in May - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The UN Security Council does not have plans yet to address a possible extension of the arms embargo imposed on Iran, Estonian Ambassador to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May Sven Jurgenson said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are in close contact with all the counterparts, including the United States. As far as I know, this is not something that is coming up in the month of May," Jurgenson said.

On April 26, US media reported, citing sources in the Trump administration, that the United States plans to either force an extension of the arms embargo - which is set to expire in October - or re-impose harsher sanctions against Iran.

A diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik earlier that a draft resolution has not been submitted at the UN Security Council seeking an extension of the arms embargo against Iran. However, the source also said that does not mean such a document may not be put on the table at any time.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik the arms embargo against Iran cannot be extended beyond October.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran tailored to bring the country's oil exports to zero. In response, Iran also discontinued its commitments under the nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exports Iran Russia Nuclear Oil Trump United States April May October 2018 Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

46 minutes ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

46 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

46 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

46 minutes ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

46 minutes ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.