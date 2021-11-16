UNSC Has No Plans Yet to Address Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clash - French Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Security Council has not yet planned to discuss the current flare-up on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the French permanent representative to the United Nations said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The UN Security Council has not yet planned to discuss the current flare-up on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the French permanent representative to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Nothing is on the agenda. We'll see. But we may discuss that," Nicolas de Riviere said, when asked whether the council will hold a meeting on the matter.