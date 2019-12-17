UrduPoint.com
UNSC Has No Timeframe For Vote On Draft Resolution To Ease N. Korea Sanctions - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

UNSC Has No Timeframe for Vote on Draft Resolution to Ease N. Korea Sanctions - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The UN Security Council does not have a timefrime and a date for a vote on the draft resolution, submitted earlier by Russia and China, to lift some sanctions imposed on North Korea, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do not have any timeframe regarding the date for a vote on the resolution," Nebenzia said responding to a question as to when will the UN Security Council consider the draft resolution.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for lifting of some sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The draft resolution proposes to exempt the inter-Korean rail and road cooperation from United Nations sanctions and lift all sanctions previously imposed by the UN Security Council that are directly related to civilians' livelihood.

It document also calls for the prompt resumption of the six-party talks, which would include Russia North Korea, Japan, South Korea, China and the United States.

North Korea has been subject to numerous United Nations and other sanctions since 2006 regarding its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

