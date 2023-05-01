UNSC Has No Ukraine Meetings Scheduled for May, Could Come Up Later - President

The UN Security Council does not have any meetings on Ukraine scheduled for May at the moment but several member states have indicated they might ask for meetings on the topic, Swiss envoy and president of the Security Council for May Pascale Baeriswyl said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The UN Security Council does not have any meetings on Ukraine scheduled for May at the moment but several member states have indicated they might ask for meetings on the topic, Swiss envoy and president of the Security Council for May Pascale Baeriswyl said on Monday.

"There is no meeting (on Ukraine) on the agenda at the moment but several pen-holders have already indicated that they may come up to us and ask for meetings," Baeriswyl told reporters. "If Council members come up to us and ask for meetings, we have the intention to put it on the agenda."

Switzerland is chairing the council for May, following Russia's presidency in April.

In April, there was no official meeting on Ukraine at the UN Security Council apart from the unofficial Arria-formula meetings. According to UN sources, the Ukrainian mission did not want to participate in any meetings chaired by Russia.