UNSC 'Humanitarian Troika' Asks for 3 Cross-Border Aid Delivery Points in Syria - Draft

Belgium, Germany and Kuwait have prepared a new draft resolution that proposes keeping three points for cross-border humanitarian assistance in Syria out of the existing four, the text of the draft resolution seen by Sputnik revealed on Thursday

The UN Security Council is set to vote later on Thursday on extending the authorization of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism for Syria that expires on January 10, 2020.

Russia initially submitted a draft resolution that asks the UN Security Council to extend the delivery authorization for six months, but preserve only two cross-border points for deliveries of aid to Syria.

Belgium, Germany and Kuwait - known as the "Humanitarian Troika" - also prepared a draft resolution calling for the opening of a fifth point for cross-border deliveries and extending the delivery mechanism for one year.

On Wednesday, before the Humanitarian Troika submitted the new draft resolution, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia informed reporters about the disagreement at the UN Security Council over the two initial draft resolutions and the inability to reach an agreement.

The new "compromise" draft resolution of the Humanitarian Troika states that the UN Security Council should extend the delivery mechanism for another year, but exclude rather than add one cross border delivery point.

"[The Security Council] decides to renew the decisions in paragraphs 2 and 3 of Security Council resolution 2165 (2014), excluding the border crossing of Al-Ramtha, for a further period of twelve months, that is, until 10 January 2021," the draft resolution reads.

The draft resolution also requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to conduct an independent review within six months of the document's adoption on the United Nations' cross-line and operations aiming to develop a set of recommendations on how to reauthorize the use of the Al-Ramtha crossing for humanitarian operations.

A diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik that the voting on the Humanitarian Troika's draft resolution is expected to take place later on Thursday.