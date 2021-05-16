UNSC Inaction Impedes Peaceful Settlement in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - LAS

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The inaction of the UN Security Council to reconfigure the middle East Quartet to the ministerial level is an obstacle to reaching a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Permanent Observer for the League of Arab States to the United Nations Maged Abdelaziz said in a Security Council meeting on Sunday.

"The Security Council's inaction to operationalize and reconfigure the Quartet to the ministerial level contributes to obstructing reaching the desired peace in the Middle East under international auspices through direct negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides," Abdelaziz said.