UNSC Intends to Grant Russian Request to Hold Meeting on Minsk Agreements - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) UN Security Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said on Thursday he had received a request from Russia to hold an open meeting next week to address the implementation of the Minsk agreements and plans to grant permission to organize the meeting.

"We have received the request.

We intend to grant it and organize the meeting," de Buytswereve, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of February, told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that the request was made for the meeting to take place in the afternoon on February 18.