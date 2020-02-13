UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Intends To Grant Russian Request To Hold Meeting On Minsk Agreements - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

UNSC Intends to Grant Russian Request to Hold Meeting on Minsk Agreements - President

UN Security Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said on Thursday he had received a request from Russia to hold an open meeting next week to address the implementation of the Minsk agreements and plans to grant permission to organize the meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) UN Security Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said on Thursday he had received a request from Russia to hold an open meeting next week to address the implementation of the Minsk agreements and plans to grant permission to organize the meeting.

"We have received the request.

We intend to grant it and organize the meeting," de Buytswereve, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of February, told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that the request was made for the meeting to take place in the afternoon on February 18.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Minsk February From

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

53 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

1 hour ago

Basque Terrorist Group's Leader Detained in France ..

2 minutes ago

'Marhaba Erdogan' top Twitter trend in Pakistan

2 minutes ago

KP Info minister seeks ban on entry of Qadar Patel ..

2 minutes ago

US Navy Calls Test of Submarine-Launched Nuclear-C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.