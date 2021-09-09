UNSC Marks 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Pledging to Counter Terrorism - Statement

The UN Security Council ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to continue countering terrorism in all its forms

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The UN Security Council ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to continue countering terrorism in all its forms.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the council visited the September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City located at the former location of the Twin Towers that were destroyed in the 2001 attacks.

"The members of the Security Council are as united today as they were 20 years ago in their commitment to prevent and counter terrorism, in all its forms and wherever it occurs, consistent with international law," the statement said.

The members of the council also offered their condolences to the families and friends of the people from more than 90 counties killed in the attacks.

On September 11, 2001, members of Al-Qaeda (a terrorist group banned in Russia) and a number of other countries, attacked the World Trade Center and other facilities in the United States. As a result of the terrorist attacks, apart from 19 terrorists, 2,977 people died, another 24 went missing, making it the largest terrorist attack in history in terms of the number of victims. After the tragedy, Russia was the first state to offer Washington assistance in the fight against terrorism.