UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC May Address Split Of Kashmir At China's Request On Tuesday - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

UNSC May Address Split of Kashmir at China's Request on Tuesday - Source

China asked the United Nations Security Council to address on Tuesday India's decision to withdraw the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) China asked the United Nations Security Council to address on Tuesday India's decision to withdraw the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, probably, in consultations after the UNMISS [a Security Council's planned meeting on the UN Mission in South Sudan] in the afternoon," the source said when asked whether the council was considering to convene a meeting at China's request.

Tensions increased in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state for decades. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories that are under New Delhi's control.

Related Topics

India United Nations China Jammu New Delhi August Government

Recent Stories

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Abandoning Unilat ..

2 minutes ago

UK Oil Tanker Attacked by Pirates Near West Africa ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to complete its tenure: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

2 minutes ago

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

57 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.