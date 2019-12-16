China asked the United Nations Security Council to address on Tuesday India's decision to withdraw the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

"Yes, probably, in consultations after the UNMISS [a Security Council's planned meeting on the UN Mission in South Sudan] in the afternoon," the source said when asked whether the council was considering to convene a meeting at China's request.

Tensions increased in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state for decades. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories that are under New Delhi's control.