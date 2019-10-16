UrduPoint.com
UNSC May Issue Statement On Turkish Offensive After Consultations - Germany's Envoy

UNSC May Issue Statement on Turkish Offensive After Consultations - Germany's Envoy

The members of the United Nations Security Council might issue a joint statement following closed consultations to express their position on Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The members of the United Nations Security Council might issue a joint statement following closed consultations to express their position on Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Wednesday.

Heusegen made the remarks as the Security Council was preparing to convene a closed-door meeting on Turkey's Syria offensive at the request of the body's European Union states, Germany, Britain, France, Belgium and Poland.

"We'll see, we just asked Monday night for the meeting, so we'll see, of course, we always have objectives that the Security Council is united," Heusgen said when asked whether a joint product was expected following the consultations.

Heusgen added that the EU states have expressed grave concern over the operation in northern Syria, emphasizing the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region and the growing number of internally displaced people fleeing their homes.

Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve reiterated the position of his colleague and also voiced the need for the Security Council's unity.

"We hope the council can express concern with one voice," Buytswerve said.

According to the Belgian diplomat, council members will be briefed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the humanitarian repercussions of the Turkish incursion.

On October 10, the UN Security Council had already convened for emergency consultations on the situation in the Arab republic. However, the council's members failed to produce a public statement outlining a shared stance on the offensive.

Turkey launched its offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (banned by Ankara).

