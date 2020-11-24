UrduPoint.com
UNSC Meeting On Ethiopia Canceled After Experts Unable To Travel To Region - Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:36 PM

UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia Canceled After Experts Unable to Travel to Region - Diplomats

The UN Security Council meeting to address the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, scheduled to be held later on Tuesday, was canceled because United Nations experts were unable to travel to the region to assess the situation on the ground, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The UN Security Council meeting to address the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, scheduled to be held later on Tuesday, was canceled because United Nations experts were unable to travel to the region to assess the situation on the ground, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Experts were not able to travel to the region due to logistical reasons and that is why the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Tigray was cancelled," the source said.

Earlier in November, hostilities broke out in northern Ethiopia after the Federal government accused the region's ruling party Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of standing in opposition to the central authorities and attacking a local military base, and launched a security operation against TPLF.

