UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia Will Take Place Tuesday at EU Member States' Request - Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The UN Security Council will discuss on Tuesday the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region after European Union member states requested holding such a meeting, diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

"It was canceled by the A3 [group of African countries at the UN Security Council - Niger, South Africa and Tunisia]," the source said." But then [Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom] got it back on [Any Other business agenda]. It is taking place except that it has now been scheduled by the European group, instead of the A3."

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Security Council meeting was canceled because United Nations experts have not yet traveled to the region to assess the situation on the ground, according to information by another source at the United Nations.

A third source with knowledge of the issue confirmed to Sputnik that closed discussions on Tigray will take place later in the day.

Earlier in November, hostilities broke out in northern Ethiopia after the Federal government accused the region's ruling party Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of standing in opposition to the central authorities and attacking a local military base, and launched a security operation against TPLF.