UNSC Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine Scheduled for Thursday - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, sources in the Security Council told Sputnik.

"It's confirmed. Thursday morning," a source said, adding that France and Mexico requested the meeting.

Another source said the meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. (2 p.m. GMT).