UNSC Meeting On Ukraine February 24 To Be Held On Ministerial Level - Maltese Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 11:49 PM

UNSC Meeting on Ukraine February 24 to Be Held on Ministerial Level - Maltese Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine planned for February 24 will be held on a ministerial level, Maltese Ambassador to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier said on Wednesday,

"We have discussed it as a debate - high ministerial debates - and our foreign minister will be chairing the meeting," Frazier said.

"We expect to have ministers of other Security Council member states there present for this debate. We cannot confirm yet whether all will be there or not. But we expect there to be many ministers for the event."

