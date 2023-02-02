UNSC Meeting on Ukraine Requested by Russia to Be Held on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The UN Security Council meeting to discuss Ukraine peace prospects amid Western arms supply will take place on February 8 at 15:00 GMT, a UN source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The meeting of the UN Security Council requested by Russia to discuss the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis in the face of growing supplies of Western weapons is scheduled for 10 a.

m. ET on February 8," the source said.

The UN Security Council will also discuss Ukraine on February 6 at the request of France and Ecuador.

In addition, it will convene for a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on February 24, which marks exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.