UrduPoint.com

UNSC Meeting On Ukraine Requested By Russia To Be Held On Wednesday At 15:00 GMT - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 11:49 PM

UNSC Meeting on Ukraine Requested by Russia to Be Held on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT - Source

The UN Security Council meeting to discuss Ukraine peace prospects amid Western arms supply will take place on February 8 at 15:00 GMT, a UN source told Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The UN Security Council meeting to discuss Ukraine peace prospects amid Western arms supply will take place on February 8 at 15:00 GMT, a UN source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The meeting of the UN Security Council requested by Russia to discuss the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis in the face of growing supplies of Western weapons is scheduled for 10 a.

m. ET on February 8," the source said.

The UN Security Council will also discuss Ukraine on February 6 at the request of France and Ecuador.

In addition, it will convene for a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on February 24, which marks exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia France Ecuador February

Recent Stories

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

11 minutes ago
 Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price sky ..

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites I ..

8 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Tr ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip to Visit Taiwan

8 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on U ..

UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on Ukraine February 24 - Spokesper ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.