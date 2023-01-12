UrduPoint.com

UNSC Meeting On Ukraine To Be Held On January 17 - Russia's Permanent Mission To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023

UNSC Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held on January 17 - Russia's Permanent Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy announced on Wednesday that the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will be held on January 17 on Moscow's initiative.

"I will not say anything about what will happen in the Security Council on Ukraine at the beginning of next week (January 17, 20:00 GMT) - let our opponents live in the dark for now (although we have already accustomed them that we try to respond to their 'anti-Russia' meeting with our own on a topic that is inconvenient for them)," Polyanskiy said on Telegram.

He added that Russia will also hold an informal Security Council meeting on December's shelling of Donbas on January 17 at 16:00 GMT.

"There will be interesting speakers and facts - as you know, at such meetings, unlike formal meetings of the SC, we can show video and photo materials," Polyanskiy said, adding that further details of the meeting will be announced closer to the date.

