UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) A UN Security Council meeting has been requested in light of North Korea's recent attempted launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, UNSC President Lana Nusseibeh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, North Korea made an unsuccessful attempt to put a Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket into orbit.

"Yes, a request has been made for a discussion of the situation in the DPRK in light of the recent attempted launch. So, we will consult with council members in terms of the scheduling, but the request has been made and will be duly considered by the presidency," UAE Ambassador to the United Nations Nusseibeh told a press conference.

Nusseibeh said she would not disclose which UNSC member requested the meeting.