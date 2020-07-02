UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Meets In-Person Wednesday For First Time Since COVID-19 Lockdown - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:30 AM

UNSC Meets In-Person Wednesday for First Time Since COVID-19 Lockdown - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday held an in-person meeting for the first time since mid-March, the council's president for the month of July, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said in a press briefing.

"We had for the first time since for almost three and a half months a physical meeting of the members of the Security Council," Heusgen said. "We met this morning in the German house [the Permanent Mission of Germany to the United Nations] with all the ambassadors, and we had a good informative discussion."

Heusgen also said he hopes that in July, the Security Council will return to its regular in-person meetings at the UN headquarters in Manhattan if conditions allow.

"It's much more convenient and much better for the atmosphere if we meet in person, but, of course, it has to take place under conditions that are compatible with all the medical implications," the diplomat said.

The 15-members body switched to virtual meetings in mid-March when New York City was placed under lockdown to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also advised all non-essential staff to telecommute amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Currently, the UN headquarters is under phase 0 of the physical return. The first phase, which is expected to start no earlier than August, will allow maximum occupancy at 400 people a day.

Related Topics

United Nations German Germany Manhattan New York July August All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

48 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

48 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

48 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.