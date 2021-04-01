UNSC Members Need Only 200 Vaccine Doses to Resume in-Person Meetings - President

The President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik that the Security Council needs only 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses to allow its members to resume in-person meetings in the Chamber in New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik that the Security Council needs only 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses to allow its members to resume in-person meetings in the Chamber in New York.

"We need only 200 doses: 100 for the 15 member states," Quy said on Thursday.

The ambassador explained that from each of the 15 diplomatic missions at the UN Security Council, only six individuals need to be physically present at the Chamber during the council's meetings, and, therefore require a vaccine.

"So, roughly, we need about 90 doses for all 15 members," he said.

Additional 100 vaccine doses are required for the members of the UN Secretariat who work at Security Council meetings, Quy said.

He stressed that for diplomats, a return to the UN Security Council Chamber is "exactly what we want," adding that he had personally proposed to do so back in February.

Quy also called the fact that the diplomats at the Security Council have yet to be vaccinated "ambiguous," especially given that all of the permanent member states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - are the largest exporters of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Two hundred doses is not a big number. But everyone has to wait," he pointed out.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address at the UN General Assembly, offered free Sputnik V vaccines to all the United Nations staff worldwide. To date, the United Nations has not responded to the proposal.

The UN Security Council has ceased to meet in-person just over a year ago, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York. Initiatives to come back to the Chamber have been previously expressed by representatives of Russia and Germany, who even managed to move some meetings from virtual to physical format starting in July.

However, after several diplomats from a member state of the UN Security Council tested positive for COVID-19, it was decided to switch back to online gatherings.