UNSC Must Avoid Hasty Action in What Concerns Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) China abstained from voting on the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Afghanistan because Moscow's and Beijing's proposals on the issue were not considered, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that expects the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners to safely leave the country, with abstentions from two permanent members - China and Russia. The resolution, drafted by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, calls on the Taliban to deliver on their commitments that Afghans will be able to travel and may leave Afghanistan anytime they want, including through the Kabul airport.

"The countries involved hastily spread the draft resolution on the night of August 27, asking for it to be adopted already on August 30. China seriously doubts the necessity and urgency of adopting the resolution and that its contents are balanced," Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson emphasized that China participated in consultations on the draft and, together with Russia, proposed amendments that were not fully adopted.

Russia abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan because the document did not include a passage on terrorism and did not mention the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"The situation in Afghanistan has changed fundamentally and any action taken by the UNSC should help to defuse the situation, and not lead to exacerbation of contradictions, should contribute to a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, and not the resumption of war," Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the chaos in Afghanistan is directly linked to the withdrawal of foreign troops and expressed hope that western nations realize that pulling out forces is not the end of their responsibilities and they should provide economic and humanitarian support to the Afghan people to help them enter the path to recovery.

The foreign ministry spokesman said that China will continue to fight against terrorism and was ready to provide support and assistance in what concerns the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Wang Wenbin, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan demonstrates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values and social systems on others, are doomed to failure.

A spokesman of the Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday that consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon.

The Taliban, which took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, took control of the Kabul airport before dawn on Tuesday, after the withdrawal of the last US military personnel.