UNSC Must Speak on Mideast Violence in 'Very Strong,' Unified Voice - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The UN Security Council should send a powerful and unified message on the violence between Israel and Palestine that could influence the current state of affairs, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"I would really restate the need for a very strong and unified voice from the Security Council which we [the UN Secretariat] think would carry weight," Dujarric said.

The comment by the spokesperson came minutes after the United States once again opposed issuing a UN Security Council press statement that would have called for the cessation of violence in the middle East.

During an emergency weekend Security Council meeting, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington has been working through its diplomatic channels behind closed doors to end the hostilities.

The current escalation of the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out last week on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip. The ongoing violence has already killed nearly 200 Palestinians, more than 50 of whom are children. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.