UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illegal' Israeli Settlement Policy - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United Nations Security Council's elected member states consider Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank illegal and call on the country to halt such activities, the 10 countries said in a joint statement read by Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jurgen Schulz on Wednesday.

"We would like to reaffirm our constant and unequivocal position in line with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions that Israeli settlements activities are illegal," Schulz said.

"We call on Israel to end all settlement activity in line with its obligations as an occupying power."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Washington no longer considered Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa are the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council.