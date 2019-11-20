UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call For End To 'Illegal' Israeli Settlement Policy - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illegal' Israeli Settlement Policy - Statement

The United Nations Security Council's elected member states consider Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank illegal and call on the country to halt such activities, the 10 countries said in a joint statement read by Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jurgen Schulz on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United Nations Security Council's elected member states consider Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank illegal and call on the country to halt such activities, the 10 countries said in a joint statement read by Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jurgen Schulz on Wednesday.

"We would like to reaffirm our constant and unequivocal position in line with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions that Israeli settlements activities are illegal," Schulz said.

"We call on Israel to end all settlement activity in line with its obligations as an occupying power."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Washington no longer considered Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa are the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Washington Kuwait Bank Germany Equatorial Guinea Indonesia Poland Peru Dominican Republic South Africa Jew All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Bank deposits increased by AED 17.8 billion in Oct ..

41 minutes ago

Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

33 minutes ago

7 Ph.D students from Pakistan awarded Wali Muhamma ..

33 minutes ago

Netanyahu Invites Gantz for Talks, Says Not Too La ..

44 minutes ago

Trump Says He Does Not Know Impeachment Witness So ..

44 minutes ago

Tehran Summons Swiss Ambassador in Iran to Protest ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.