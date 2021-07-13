(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The UN Security Council is not expected to take any immediate steps regarding Haiti's request for United Nations peacekeepers, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

Last week, Haiti sent letters to the United Nations and the United States requesting that they urgently deploy troops to help secure the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"We shouldn't expect any steps by the Security Council in response to the letter by Haiti authorities in the immediate future. The Security Council will take its time, will study all details carefully," the source said.

The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik that the United Nations had received Haiti's request for assistance and was considering the request.