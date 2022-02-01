UrduPoint.com

UNSC Nuclear Five Summit Still In Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Sides continue to discuss the possibility of holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"Russia has initiated this summit, but COVID-19 prevented the idea from coming to fruition. We still believe that such a summit would be useful, also from the point of view of demonstrating the leading role of the Five of the UN Security Council in strengthening peace and security. There is a discussion on how this can be done, using the format of a videoconference if necessary, and moving toward a real meeting of the leaders of these countries," Vershinin told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a meeting of the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which include China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, in January 2020. The initiative was backed by all members.

Earlier in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the summit of the UNSC P5 will be held offline when the COVID-19 situation allows it, and Russia was expecting agreements on organizational aspects of the event.

