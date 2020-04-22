UNSC Offline Summit to Focus on Wide Range of Topics, Not Only COVID-19 - Moscow

The upcoming video conference of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states leaders does not mean that the offline summit will not be held, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, adding that the personal meeting of the "big five" will focus on a wide range of issues, apart from the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The upcoming video conference of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states leaders does not mean that the offline summit will not be held, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, adding that the personal meeting of the "big five" will focus on a wide range of issues, apart from the coronavirus.

"We are talking about a top-level meeting of the Security Council permanent member states. Both the possible online contact of the leaders, and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's idea to convene an offline 'big five' summit are discussed. And I want to stress that there is progress on both," Ryabkov said, presenting his expert report on Russian foreign policy.

"As for the agenda of the 'big summit', it will be much wider than the one of the upcoming online talks ... We will be elaborating it with all the colleagues," Ryabkov added.