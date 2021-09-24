UrduPoint.com

UNSC P5 Members Should Stay United On Approach To End Yemeni Conflict - US Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council have to be very United on the agreed approaches to end the conflict in Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking told Sputnik.

"Several things have to happen. One is the international community has to stay very united around agreed approaches to end the Yemen conflict," Lenderking said. "The P5, as one of the crucial institutions, staying united and focused on yemen can be very constructive toward achieving these goals."

