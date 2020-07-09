UNSC P5 Summit to Take Place 'for Sure,' Agenda in Works - Nebenzia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council will definitely happen and the meeting's agenda is being discussed, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"I think that the meeting of the P5 will for sure take place, because the leaders of all the five states have confirmed their readiness for such a meeting. Where and when it will take place is a question that I think no one has an answer to right now. But then, apart from the place and date of the meeting, there's the matter of the substance. As a matter of fact, this meeting should be prepared, its agenda should be agreed, some document should be, ideally, agreed as a result of this meeting.

And as far as I know, this is what we and our partners are doing now," Nebenzia said in an on-line interview.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Putin proposed the organization of a meeting between the UN Security Council's permanent members ” Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Later, in an article published in The National Interest international affairs magazine, the Russian president expressed hope that the Moscow-proposed summit would take place as soon as possible.