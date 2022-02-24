UNSC Plans to Vote on Resolution on Ukraine Friday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution prepared by Western countries in response to the situation in Ukraine on February 25, a diplomatic source in the UN told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is expected tomorrow," the source said.

Earlier, US Envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council that Washington will deliver to the UN Security Council a resolution after Russia began a military operation to protect Donbas.