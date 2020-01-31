UNSC 'Possible' Draft on Berlin Summit on Libya to Focus Only on Final Communique - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A resolution of the UN Security Council that intends to secure the results of the Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation will not include any additional provisions guiding the political process, other than those outlined in the final communique of the summit, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"No additional provisions are being considered to add in the resolution: all is within the framework of the final Berlin communique and its annex on the UN Stabilization Mission in Libya," the source said.

According to the source, the Security Council is now in the process of discussing the parameters of a possible draft, and the timeframe for the resolution to be put to a vote is unknown.

"It's hard to say when such a resolution will be ready, but certainly not tomorrow," the source said.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation. It resulted in the adoption of a joint communique in which signatories pledge to refrain from assistance to any of the rival Libyan administrations, among other things.

Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement. The UN also called for an establishment of a 5+5 military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have verbally agreed to it.