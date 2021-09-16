UNSC President Confirms Will Convene Meeting On Situation on Korean Peninsula Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) UN Security Council President, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, confirmed the council will on Wednesday discuss in closed consultations the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.

"And we'll also have an 'Any Other business' item today. The recent missile tests of the DPRK (North Korea)," Byrne Nason told reporters.