UNSC President Says He Hopes Resolution to Extend UN Lebanon Mission Will Be Adopted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Indonesian Ambassador to the United Nations Dian Triansyah Djani, who is set to preside over the UN Security Council during August, said in a press briefing that he is hopeful a resolution to extend the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

"On the question of the UNIFIL, once again this is also still under discussion," Djani said on Monday. "One thing for sure is that the mandate will expire at the end of this month of August, and we hope that we could adopt resolution vis-à-vis the UNIFIL.

"

UNIFIL was originally established in 1978 to ensure Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon and restore peace and security in the area. Following the Israeli-Hezbollah war from July-August 2006, the UN Security Council has significantly enhanced and expanded the original mandate.

Israel has listed the Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization as have the United Kingdom, United States and several other countries.