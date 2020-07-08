UNSC President Says Hopes for Consensus on Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Aid in Syria

German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said on Tuesday that he is hopeful the UN Security Council will be able to reach a consensus and adopt a resolution re-authorizing the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said on Tuesday that he is hopeful the UN Security Council will be able to reach a consensus and adopt a resolution re-authorizing the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in Syria.

"Of course, we hope for consensus," Heusgen, who presides over the UN Security Council for the month of July, told reporters. "We expect that everybody agrees to something which is rational, which is something oriented on the needs of the population.

"

The 15-member UN Security Council is set to vote later on Tuesday on a draft resolution that would extend the cross-border authorization to bring humanitarian assistance from Turkey for an additional year until the existing authorization expires on July 10.

The mechanism for cross-border aid delivery in the northwest of Syria was first adopted in 2014. Since, the initial number of four checkpoints was reduced to two - the checkpoints at Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam.