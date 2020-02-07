UNSC President Says 'Shocked' About Tunisian Envoy Being Fired, Not Aware of Reasons

UN Security Council President Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said on Friday he was not aware of the reasons behind the firing of Tunisian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Monef Baati and the news was shocking for him

"I was quite shocked to hear that, I do not know all the details, reasons behind this," de Buytswerve told reporters. "But he was a very good colleague and I really very much regret to see him leave."

Earlier on Friday, Tunisia sacked Baati, citing the diplomat's lack of coordination to consult with the capital on essential matters at the United Nations.

Tunisia, along with Indonesia, was a sponsor of a resolution rejecting the recently proposed plan by US President Donald Trump peace plan seeking to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. The resolution is intended to be put to the vote on February 11 when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the UN Security Council rejecting the "deal of the century.

On January 28, Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, which envisions Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The Trump peace plan also envisions the Palestinians doubling the territory they currently hold and receiving $50 billion in investment to spur the economy. However, the plan states Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan while the Palestinian leaders said they outright reject it.

Baati assumed his role as the permanent representative of Tunisia to the United Nations in September 2019. On January 1, Baati took a seat at the Security Council, as Tunisia began its non-permanent membership of the body for the period of 2020-2021.