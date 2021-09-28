UrduPoint.com

UNSC President Says 'Very Concerned' About North Korea's Ongoing Ballistic Missile Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:34 PM

UNSC President Says 'Very Concerned' About North Korea's Ongoing Ballistic Missile Tests

The UN Security Council is concerned by the ballistic missile tests launched by North Korea and wants to see a complete denuclearization of the Peninsula, the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The UN Security Council is concerned by the ballistic missile tests launched by North Korea and wants to see a complete denuclearization of the Peninsula, the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, said on Tuesday.

"We remain very concerned about ongoing ballistic missile tests," Byrne Nason said. "One thing that we want to see above all is a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We want to see the DPRK (North Korea) stop its nuclear activities, to see a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization."

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Ireland North Korea All

Recent Stories

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

3 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

19 minutes ago
 Moscow, Hanoi View Drawing New Dividing Lines in A ..

Moscow, Hanoi View Drawing New Dividing Lines in Asia-Pacific as Counterproducti ..

31 seconds ago
 Over 80pc premature death to be avoided through he ..

Over 80pc premature death to be avoided through healthy life style: PCS

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.