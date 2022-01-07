UNSC President Sends Note by Kazakh Mission to UN About Situation in Country - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the situation in the Central Asian country, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council's member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," the source told Sputnik.

The document stresses that any protests or demonstrations can not justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.

"Attacks against governmental buildings, airports, vital infrastructure and gun stores are indicative of the planned nature of the conspirators' actions," the note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations said.