UrduPoint.com

UNSC President Sends Note By Kazakh Mission To UN About Situation In Country - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UNSC President Sends Note by Kazakh Mission to UN About Situation in Country - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the situation in the Central Asian country, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council's member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," the source told Sputnik.

The document stresses that any protests or demonstrations can not justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.

"Attacks against governmental buildings, airports, vital infrastructure and gun stores are indicative of the planned nature of the conspirators' actions," the note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations said.

Related Topics

United Nations Kazakhstan From Asia

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

1 hour ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

1 hour ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

1 hour ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

1 hour ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.