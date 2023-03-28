UNSC Pressuring Denmark, Sweden, Germany on Nord Stream Probe A Positive Sign - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The growing pressure from UN Security Council members on Denmark, Sweden, and Germany to complete a swift investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage is a positive sign, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"I think that many members who were speaking they made their position absolutely clear in the explanation of the votes, which was that they are in favor of transparent and I'd say swift investigation, so there were a lot of signals to the authorities of Denmark, Sweden and Germany to finish this investigation, to brief the Council about concrete results," Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"So there is kind of a pressure from this part of the members of the council who abstained, but still they upheld the necessity of moving forward so more swiftly and clarifying a lot of details. I think that's also a positive result from our vote."

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.