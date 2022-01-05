UNSC Ready to Act to Any Development in Eastern Ukraine - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The UN Security Council will be ready to act to respond to any development in the situation in Eastern Ukraine, the council's President, Norway's Ambassador to the United Nations, Mona Juul, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I can assure you... that we are ready to deal with any situation that might arise and we are following very closely what is happening," Juul said when asked about the council's reaction if Russia moves to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.